Bible study to start at South Charleston High School

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools said a Bible study will be before school at South Charleston High School.

George Aulenbacher, assistant superintendent of high schools in Kanawha County, spoke about the Bible study.

“We got an email second week of November about a student led Bible study. We reached out to the principal student sponsored. The student came and talked to the principal about it,” Aulenbacher said.

Aulenbacher said anytime there is a student-led club, there must also be a faculty representative.

“Kids come with a number of different ideas. The principal has the final say-so on the club,” Aulenbacher said. “I think it really varies on the student and the club. They want to start and work with a student to have a faculty sponsor.”

The club, which has been approved, is optional for students and will be in the morning before school.

Elliot Namay said that’s as long as the club is student led and organized.

“I think if it is students that want to form their own, that is perfectly find and if they want to have outside speakers come in to speak to that group, that is perfectly fine,” Namay said. “They can have a priest, a rabbi come in periodically to speak to those groups as long as it is balanced.”

Aulenbacher said if a club has a guest speaker, forms must be filled out.

“Anytime we have somebody that would be there with the faculty rep, we have them fill out a volunteer form,” Aulenbacher said.

Alenbacher said the Bible study has a faculty sponsor to represent the club.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.