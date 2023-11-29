Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building
FILE — A design for a new Kansas license plate will be voted after Gov. Kelly's announcement...
‘I’ve heard you loud and clear’: Kansas governor pauses production of new license plate
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
Man found shot dead, 19th & Park Tower Drive
Police ID homicide shooting victim found inside Kansas City residence
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Center High School puts 2 staff members on leave due to allegations of inappropriate behavior with student
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons
Jarrod Paxton was sitting at home watching football when he suddenly became a millionaire.
Man wakes up wife with screams after winning $1.9 million lottery
FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press...
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of ‘ultimate partnership betrayal’ in plan to sell stake in business
A 15-year-old student was charged with a felony after attacking a Black female student.
Students call for Shawnee Mission East to expel student