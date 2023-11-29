Amid a surge of shoplifting, KCPD advises to ‘observe and report, don’t engage’

Editor’s Note: In the video, Overland Park PIO John Lacy is misattributed as Billy White, the customer who helped the injured employee.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shopping isn’t the same as it was years ago, and neither is shoplifting.

The crime has evolved over time and, as we’ve seen in Kansas City, shoplifters have been using guns more and more often, which is why law enforcement doesn’t want anyone to confront them.

At the Rally House Boardwalk in the Northland, an employee was shot in the leg last Wednesday after trying to confront a shoplifter.

The shoplifter, Travis Miller, was attempting to steal around $300 from the store in merchandise.

Another customer named Billy White rushed over to the victim after Miller ran away from the scene. White applied a tourniquet to his leg, staying with him and holding his hand for the next 10 minutes while they waited for police to arrive.

The gunshot wound broke the employee’s femur bone and required surgery.

“He was bleeding. I was trying to do anything I could do to help keep him calm and coherent till the paramedics got here,” White said. “If you’re out in public, got your kids or something- Keep them close and keep an eye on what’s going on around you.”

White’s wife called the police to tell them which direction Miller went after the shooting. While police were in pursuit, Miller ran a red light and was hit by another car.

The passenger in Miller’s car told police they had both used meth that day and Miller had meth on him in his pocket.

Kansas City Police Department Captain Corey Carlisle advises that people- employees and customers alike- never engage with shoplifters.

“It can be dangerous. We don’t know if individuals are armed,” Carlisle said. “We don’t know their state of mind during that time – if they’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which could alter their ability to make good decisions, outside of stealing.”

Miller is charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in Platte County. He appeared in court and his bond was denied. He’ll be back in court on December 12.

Second shoplifting incident in a week that ends with injuries

On Monday night, three women shoplifters were caught by police after leaving a TJ Maxx on 160th Street in Overland Park. OPPD Public Information Officer John Lacy credited the security team at the store for giving the police identifying features of the women as well as a description of their car and the direction it drove away in.

“It’s my understanding that [the staff saw the shoplifters] there before they left in a vehicle, and the loss prevention officer was able to provide that to the police department,” Lacy said.

A police officer pursued the suspect after his car was struck by the suspect. During the chase, the car ran a red light and was t-boned.

“We had three occupants inside the suspect vehicle. I know two were taken to the hospital, and one was taken in custody,” Lacy said. “The female that was traveling westbound, she was also injured and taken to an area hospital, but she should recover also.”

Security expert and former Overland Park Police Chief John Douglass said another way to prevent shoplifting crimes is to not buy stolen goods online. If the bulk deal seems too good to be true, it may be stolen. Buying those goods can subsequently fund more shoplifting.

“Over the last 20 years, shoplifting has developed – it is no longer a simple small-level property crime,” Douglass said. “More and more of the shoplifter suspects are armed, so it’s closer to an armed robbery than it is to a shoplifting property offense, and probably the law needs to be changed accordingly.”

