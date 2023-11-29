Aging & Style
Aging & Style: Signs of seasonal affective disorder

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a type of depression that can happen during the changing seasons.

Most of the time, those experiencing seasonal affective disorder feel it in the fall and winter. Some may not even know they have it.

In this edition of Aging & Style, Carolyn long shares five signs of this disorder and how you can cope.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

