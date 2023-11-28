Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says

A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the heart in education settings.

In a small study, 35 students attended lectures at a University in Austria.

Half attended a 50-minute lecture through video conferencing. The following week, they attended a lecture in person.

The other half of the class started with in-person, then switched to online.

The electrical activity of their brains and hearts was monitored. They also took surveys on their fatigue and mood levels.

Participants reported feeling drowsy and “fed up” while participating in the videoconference. The brain and heart activity backed that up.

The study was published in the journal “Scientific Reports.”

The researchers say the study shows the physical toll of video conferencing and they say it suggests videoconference should be a complement to face-to-face interaction, but not a substitute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Police investigating death of boy under the age of twelve in downtown Kansas City
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Street-racing crash leaves 2 dead, bus stop destroyed late Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered
FILE — A 63-year-old man died Sunday morning after he was involved in a three-car crash in...
Three-car crash leaves 63-year-old Independence man dead, 4 others seriously injured

Latest News

A service dog-in-training, missing nearly two months, was found alive by hikers. (KMGH,...
Hikers find lost service dog-in-training after 2 months
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off
Man found shot dead, 19th & Park Tower Drive
Police ID homicide shooting victim found inside Kansas City residence
A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns.
Woman says her French bulldog was taken by suspect armed with stun gun, caught on video
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
In new challenge to indictment, Trump’s lawyers argue he had good basis to question election results