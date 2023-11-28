Aging & Style
Zambezi Zinger nominated for USA Today’s best new theme park attraction

The Zambezi Zinger has been nominated for Best New Theme Park Attraction by USA Today.
The Zambezi Zinger has been nominated for Best New Theme Park Attraction by USA Today.(Worlds of Fun)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A national publication has nominated Worlds of Fun’s Zambezi Zinger for an award.

USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice travel awards nominated the rejuvenated theme park roller coaster for the Best New Theme Park Attraction award.

The contest gives voters four weeks to support the classic Worlds of Fun ride brought back in reimagined form.

“We set out to build a world-class attraction when we announced Zambezi Zinger was returning,” Worlds of Fun said in a statement. “To be selected by a panel of theme park and tourism experts is a testament to the creative vision of the ride and how well it has been received by our guests.”

The new Zambezi Zinger opened to the public on June 19, 2023, during the park’s 50th anniversary season.

It features a spiral lift hill, mid-course tunnel and low contoured transitions through Worlds of Fun’s Africa section.

