‘Urgent’ bridge construction backs up traffic on I-70 near stadiums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over the next 10 days, drivers who regularly commute using Interstate 70 near the Truman Sports Complex can expect significant delays.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that “urgent bridge joint replacement” is needed at Westbound I-70 and Manchester Trafficway.

The construction will take place through Dec. 9.

MoDOT will close two lanes of WB I-70 at Manchester, as well as the ramp from WB I-70 to Manchester.

