Upcoming holidays include 3 deadliest days to suffer heart attacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People are focused on family, friends, and being together when celebrating the holidays.

As the clock ticks down to the new year and the pressure is on to decorate the perfect Christmas setting, there’s something else we all need to consider.

The American Heart Association says studies show more people die from heart attacks on Dec. 25 than any other day of the year. The day after Christmas, followed by New Year’s Day are the second and third deadliest days for heart attacks every year.

According to Dr. Lee Norman, Optum Health’s Senior Medical Director, too much stress, a lack of sleep, poor diet and less exercise contributes to the heightened risk.

The holidays are also a time when people may ignore warning signs, and put off going to the hospital or a doctor, more than during other times of the year, according to the American Heart Association.

Dr. Norman says that older people, who often rely on family or hired caregivers to get to their doctor’s office may experience transportation issues.

The American Heart Association also points to research showing the largest increase in deadly heart attacks during the holiday season occurs when a patient is not in the hospital.

So, when do people need to be concerned about a symptom? Dr. Norman says people who notice any of the following issues need to take action.

Chest pain

Chest discomfort

Neck or back pain

Indigestion

Extreme fatigue

Nausea or vomiting

Upper body discomfort

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

In addition to recognizing the symptoms, adults can also make sure to check their blood pressure regularly, limit alcohol, reduce stress, and make healthy food choices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn heart disease is the leading cause of death for women of any age in the United States. It also shows half of men who die suddenly of coronary heart disease had no previous symptoms.

Dr. Norman suggests exercising at least 150 minutes a week, but check with your doctor before significantly increasing your activity level.

