Trans minors sue University of Missouri for ending puberty blockers, hormone treatments

By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Two transgender boys are suing the University of Missouri system over its decision to stop providing them gender-affirming care treatments.

The university’s decision was finalized after a new state law took effect which bans such care for minors.

The law, however, includes an exception for anyone who was already undergoing treatments such as hormone therapies or puberty blockers.

In August, MU Health decided that it would stop offering the treatments, even to current patients.

“We found there’s a provision of the affordable care act that prohibits any health program that gets federal financial assistance from discriminating on the basis of sex or race, or disability,” said attorney Andy Hirth, who is representing the two boys.

The two plaintiffs are not named in the lawsuit. One is 17 years old and has been taking doctor-prescribed testosterone for more than a year.

The other is ten years old and started his doctor prescribed puberty blockers about a year ago.

The lawsuit argues the university had no reason to stop providing the treatment and that the boys are entitled to it under the ACA and the ADA.

“The people that are in the best position to know what treatment their kids need are parents and doctors,” Hirth said. “They don’t need people in Jefferson City making decisions about what treatments are appropriate and what treatments are not.”

A spokesperson for the university said the system would be put in significant legal risk if it continued providing the care.

“Specifically, the minimum amount of damages would be in the neighborhood of a half a million dollars,” MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said. “That number can also triple depending on what’s found. Additionally, individuals could file suits, up to 15 years after their care has been given.”

The sponsor of the law has described physicians who provide gender-affirming care as “evil,” and his critics have said the way the law is written is meant to threaten providers, and motivate them to deny treatment without actually banning it.

The case was filed in federal court and an upcoming hearing will decide if treatment can continue while the court battle is fought.

