Three suspects in custody after felony theft, police chase resulting in crash

The Overland Park Police Department reported that two suspects and one victim were injured in...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department reported that two suspects and one victim were injured in a police chase stemming from a theft attempt.

On Monday around 4:30 p.m., OPPD responded to reports of a felony theft in progress in the 7900 block of West 160th Street. Officers on the scene were able to provide descriptions of the three female suspects involved in the theft as well as their getaway car.

A nearby police supervisor located the suspect’s car and tried to initiate a traffic stop but the cars came in contact, at which point the suspects fled.

The suspects fled onto northbound U.S. 69 Highway and continued to evade police vehicles until it exited the highway onto northbound Blue Valley Parkway. At Blue Valley Parkway and West 119th Street, the suspects ran a red light and hit a car driving west.

Two of the suspects were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition and the third is in police custody. The westbound driver who was hit was also taken to an area hospital but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

