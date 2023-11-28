Aging & Style
Sunrise Beach, Mo., man charged with boating while intoxicated involving death

(MSHP)
By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A Sunrise Beach man is charged with boating while intoxicated involving a death after a woman died back in August and multiple people were injured.

Investigators say Bobby Childers was the driver of the boat. Nicolette Mckenna, 44, died on scene.

According to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at the 24-mile mark of the main channel just before 8 p.m. Troopers say the boat was too close to the docks when it hit a large wake and a breakwater. A breakwater is a built-in barrier in a body of water that protects a coast or harbor from waves, tides, and currents.

Investigators say when a Trooper was talking to Childers at the hospital, he told the trooper, “I drank too much.”

Troopers say Childers told them he was traveling from one bar to another. Childers also told troopers he was nicknamed “Bud Light Bobby.”

Childers has not been arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 9.

