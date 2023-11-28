Section of Antioch Road closed in Overland Park due to gas main break
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Drivers who use Antioch Road to access Interstate 435 in Overland Park will have to adjust their plans Tuesday morning.
Police reported that construction crews hit a gas main in the area of 104th Street and Antioch, resulting in the closure of Antioch from 103rd Street to I-435.
Fire officials stated that 103rd Street was also shut down from Connell Drive to Lowell Avenue.
The public has been asked to avoid the area.
OPFD on scene 104th & Antioch for gas main break. Kansas Gas on scene working to stop leak while fire dept. monitors air. Antioch shut down from 103rd to I-435 & 103rd st. shut down from Connell to Lowell Ave. More information later. pic.twitter.com/Wo66cJDxTA— Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) November 28, 2023
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures top out in the low 40s Tuesday with a warm up mid-week
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.