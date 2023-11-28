Section of Antioch Road closed in Overland Park due to gas main break

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Drivers who use Antioch Road to access Interstate 435 in Overland Park will have to adjust their plans Tuesday morning.

Police reported that construction crews hit a gas main in the area of 104th Street and Antioch, resulting in the closure of Antioch from 103rd Street to I-435.

Fire officials stated that 103rd Street was also shut down from Connell Drive to Lowell Avenue.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

OPFD on scene 104th & Antioch for gas main break. Kansas Gas on scene working to stop leak while fire dept. monitors air. Antioch shut down from 103rd to I-435 & 103rd st. shut down from Connell to Lowell Ave. More information later. pic.twitter.com/Wo66cJDxTA — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) November 28, 2023

