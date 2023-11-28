Aging & Style
Section of Antioch Road closed in Overland Park due to gas main break

FILE — A section of Antioch Road was closed Tuesday morning due to a gas main break.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Drivers who use Antioch Road to access Interstate 435 in Overland Park will have to adjust their plans Tuesday morning.

Police reported that construction crews hit a gas main in the area of 104th Street and Antioch, resulting in the closure of Antioch from 103rd Street to I-435.

Fire officials stated that 103rd Street was also shut down from Connell Drive to Lowell Avenue.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures top out in the low 40s Tuesday with a warm up mid-week

