Raytown man indicted on child pornography charges

53-year-old Cecil Pulluaim is charged in an 11-count indictment regarding child pornography.
53-year-old Cecil Pulluaim is charged in an 11-count indictment regarding child pornography.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 53-year-old Raytown man was indicted Tuesday for sexually assaulting a child victim to produce child pornography.

Cecil L. Pulluaim was charged by a federal grand jury in an 11-count indictment. He’s charged with 10 counts of using a minor victim to produce videos of child pornography on 10 separate occasions between April 27 and June 15, 2023.

He also is charged with one count of possessing child pornography on June 16, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

