Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A death investigation continued Tuesday into the child’s body being found in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed that a boy fell from an apartment building Monday morning in an alley near 10th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Police said surveillance video confirmed the fall, but information about the child would not be released until his identity was confirmed and family was notified.

Capt. Corey Carlisle with KCPD told KCTV5 that no one had been taken into custody and that there was no reason to believe there was an immediate risk to the public.

The boy’s death has not been ruled a homicide; it remains a death investigation, police said.

