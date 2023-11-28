Aging & Style
Overland Park pediatric doctor indicted on second federal child porn charge

FILE — Brian Michael Aalbers, who worked at Overland Park Regional Hospital, was indicted on...
FILE — Brian Michael Aalbers, who worked at Overland Park Regional Hospital, was indicted on an additional count for possessing child pornography on Oct. 28, 2023.(MGN, Pexels, Pixabay)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 49-year-old pediatric neurologist was charged on Nov. 15 with attempting to produce child pornography. An indictment filed in federal court on Tuesday adds a second charge against him.

Brian Michael Aalbers, who worked at Overland Park Regional Hospital, was indicted on an additional count for possessing child pornography on Oct. 28, 2023.

Federal investigators stated on Monday that because of “the nature of Aalbers’ profession and contact with children, the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance.”

Anyone with additional information on Aalbers has been asked to fill out this form from the FBI. Those with additional information or concerns have been asked to email Aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov.

Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15. Law enforcement was made aware of allegations involving Aalbers and hidden video cameras. Later, the reporting party told KCPD Aalbers had sent text messages, including “I am going to jail/lose my license I do not want to die,” and “I do not want my kids to see me dead.”

Officers found Aalbers at a hotel and took him to a hospital for voluntary mental health treatment. Hospital staff took two laptops, tablets and a cell phone that had been in Aalbers’ backpack when he walked in, per the hospital policy.

According to a probable cause document, Aalbers asked the reporting party to retrieve the electronics from the hospital and destroy them since they contained “bad stuff.”

Search warrants on those devices resulted in the finding of video footage from December 2020 until the cameras were located on Oct. 28, 2023. The court document indicated there were videos of minor victims in states of nudity.

Aalbers remained in federal custody.

