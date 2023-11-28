Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Mizzou’s Schrader named finalist for Doak Walker Award

Missouri running back Cody Schrader, left, drops the ball after scoring a touchdown during the...
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, left, drops the ball after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 34-12. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second time in three seasons, Mizzou has a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Missouri running back Cody Schrader was named one of three finalists for the award, which goes to the nation’s top ball-carrier.

Schrader, who walked on from Truman State University ahead of the 2022 season, is a finalist along with Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

READ MORE: Mizzou football becomes only program with semifinalists for four national awards

The Mizzou senior has 1,499 rushing yards on 247 carries this season, and was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week for his 205-yard performance against Tennessee on Nov. 11.

In 2021, Tyler Badie was also a finalist for the award from Mizzou. Scharder needs 105 rushing yards in Missouri’s bowl game to break Badie’s single-season record for rushing yards by a Tiger.

The 2023 Doak Walker Award winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. CT.

Missouri’s bowl destination will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 3.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Police investigating death of boy under the age of twelve in downtown Kansas City
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Street-racing crash leaves 2 dead, bus stop destroyed late Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

Latest News

Missouri's Aidan Shaw, top, blocks the shot of Loyola Md's D'Angelo Stines during the second...
Noah Carter scores 18, Sean East 17 and Missouri defeats Loyola of Maryland 78-70
Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas...
Cody Schrader runs for 217 yards and a TD, No. 9 Missouri beats Arkansas 48-14
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college...
No. 9 Missouri seeks 10-win season in matchup with Arkansas for Battle Line Trophy
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, left, and running back Cody Schrader celebrate a...
Mizzou football becomes only program with semifinalists for four national awards