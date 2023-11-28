Mizzou’s Schrader named finalist for Doak Walker Award

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second time in three seasons, Mizzou has a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Missouri running back Cody Schrader was named one of three finalists for the award, which goes to the nation’s top ball-carrier.

Schrader, who walked on from Truman State University ahead of the 2022 season, is a finalist along with Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

READ MORE: Mizzou football becomes only program with semifinalists for four national awards

The Mizzou senior has 1,499 rushing yards on 247 carries this season, and was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week for his 205-yard performance against Tennessee on Nov. 11.

In 2021, Tyler Badie was also a finalist for the award from Mizzou. Scharder needs 105 rushing yards in Missouri’s bowl game to break Badie’s single-season record for rushing yards by a Tiger.

The 2023 Doak Walker Award winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. CT.

Missouri’s bowl destination will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 3.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.