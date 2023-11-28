Aging & Style
Melissa Etheridge has a new song about the Chiefs. Watch the video here.

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s no secret that Melissa Etheridge is a Chiefs fan.

The singer-songwriter from Leavenworth, Kansas, once even penned a piece called “Chiefs are Going to the Super Bowl!” On Tuesday morning’s Good Morning Football broadcast, she broke out a new song: “I Loved the Chiefs Before They Were Cool.”

Some of the entertaining lyrics:

  • “Long ago, just to find them on TV used to be such a hassle. Sitting through a game, then they go and blow it with Todd Haley and Matt Cassel.”
  • “There were times when we had a little hope. Like the years with Jamaal (Charles) and Priest Holmes. And then some years were just a little finer. With Dick Vermeil and Marty Schottenheimer.”

Watch the full video here.

ALSO READ: Tickets for potential playoff game at Arrowhead go on sale this week

