Melissa Etheridge has a new song about the Chiefs. Watch the video here.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s no secret that Melissa Etheridge is a Chiefs fan.

The singer-songwriter from Leavenworth, Kansas, once even penned a piece called “Chiefs are Going to the Super Bowl!” On Tuesday morning’s Good Morning Football broadcast, she broke out a new song: “I Loved the Chiefs Before They Were Cool.”

Some of the entertaining lyrics:

“Long ago, just to find them on TV used to be such a hassle. Sitting through a game, then they go and blow it with Todd Haley and Matt Cassel.”

“There were times when we had a little hope. Like the years with Jamaal (Charles) and Priest Holmes. And then some years were just a little finer. With Dick Vermeil and Marty Schottenheimer.”

Watch the full video here.

