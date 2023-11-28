Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Man wins $2 million lottery after friend urges him to ‘go big or go home’ with $50 ticket

Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State...
Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has a friend of his to thank after hitting a $2 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Michael Silva became the first to claim its $2 million prize while playing the Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game earlier this month.

Silva shared with lottery officials that he asked a friend what he should do with his winnings after he had won $50 from a $10 ticket.

And the friend told him to “go big or go home.” So, Silva decided to try his luck on a $50 ticket, which turned out to be the $2 million winner.

Lottery officials said Silva chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million.

The lucky player purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in the Gloucester area which will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game offers grand prizes up to $25 million with an overall prize payout of 82 percent.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Police investigating death of boy under the age of twelve in downtown Kansas City
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Street-racing crash leaves 2 dead, bus stop destroyed late Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

Latest News

Thomas Hand was reunited with daughter Emily after she was released by Hamas.
Israeli father reunites with 9-year-old daughter after she is released by Hamas
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than 15,000 local...
Help support The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program