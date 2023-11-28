KCPD reports one man dead after shooting homicide in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday night, KCPD responded to a shooting homicide outside an apartment complex in east Kansas City.

Dispatch received notification about a shooting in the 4900 block of Heritage Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside in a yard with gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures. When emergency personnel arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the homicide but officers have a subject of interest in custody.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are actively recovering evidence and searching for potential witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.