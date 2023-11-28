KCPD reports one man dead after shooting homicide in east Kansas City

KCPD police presence in the 4900 block of Heritage Avenue.
KCPD police presence in the 4900 block of Heritage Avenue.(Dwain Crispell | KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday night, KCPD responded to a shooting homicide outside an apartment complex in east Kansas City.

Dispatch received notification about a shooting in the 4900 block of Heritage Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside in a yard with gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures. When emergency personnel arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the homicide but officers have a subject of interest in custody.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are actively recovering evidence and searching for potential witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

ALSO READ: Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

30-year-old Andrew Young was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for a fatal June 2022...

KC man sentenced to 25 years for fatal June 2022 shooting

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A Jackson County judge sentenced 30-year-old Andrew Young to 25 years in state prison following a fatal shooting in June 2022.

Crime

KC man sentenced for distributing child pornography

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A 37-year-old man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for distributing child pornography over the internet.

News

EKG

Upcoming holidays include 3 deadliest days to suffer heart attacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Christmas and New Year's Day are two of the three deadliest days to suffer a heart attack according to experts, and people often ignore warning signs and symptoms.

News

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than 15,000 local...

Help support The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than 15,000 local children in need each year during the holidays.

Latest News

Crime

Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...

Excelsior Springs Police release video of mobile home pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
On Tuesday, Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage of an attempted traffic stop.

News

Fatal crash generic image

Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in Kansas City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon near Independence Avenue at Kensington. The Kansas City Police are investing this crash that has led to the death of the pedestrian.

Crime

53-year-old Cecil Pulluaim is charged in an 11-count indictment regarding child pornography.

Raytown man indicted on child pornography charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A 53-year-old Raytown man was indicted Tuesday for sexually assaulting a child victim to produce child pornography.

Entertainment

The Zambezi Zinger has been nominated for Best New Theme Park Attraction by USA Today.

Zambezi Zinger nominated for USA Today’s best new theme park attraction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
The contest gives voters four weeks to support the classic Worlds of Fun ride brought back in reimagined form.

News

FILE — Brian Michael Aalbers, who worked at Overland Park Regional Hospital, was indicted on...

Overland Park pediatric doctor indicted on second federal child porn charge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Brian Michael Aalbers, who worked at Overland Park Regional Hospital, was indicted on an additional count for possessing child pornography on Oct. 28, 2023.

News

Sunflower example

Kansas License Plate Proposals

Updated: 3 hours ago