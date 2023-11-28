KC proposing Municipal Rehabilitation & Detention Center, wants community feedback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City needs the community’s opinions on a proposed center that would aim to improve the healthy and successful reintegration of justice-involved individuals into society.

The Center’s full title is the Municipal Rehabilitation & Detention Center. The concept for it was developed by a committee of City leaders, chaired by 4th District-at-Large Councilman Crispin Rea.

According to the committee’s final report, the center’s mission is to “support [the] successful transition of justice-involved individuals into the community as prosocial citizens by providing a continuum of care, treatment, and services.”

The report goes on to explain that one of its main goals is to increase compliance among the “most vulnerable justice-involved individuals.” Many of those individuals with “court-ordered conditions and/or sanctions” have a difficult time complying with their orders because the programs or services they need are in several different locations. The CRC solves that problem by condensing all of those programs and services into one building.

The center’s second main goal is to divert mental health or substance abuse crises away from the justice system.

The full report, outlining the center’s proposed programming, building layout and more, can be read here.

“The City Council’s Special Committee on the Municipal Rehabilitation and Detention Center has been working hard to make recommendations to the full Council on the size, scope, financing, and location of a new facility. We will be engaging in robust community engagement and we hope to complete this important work by the end of January. I believe we can identify a solution that improves our municipal criminal justice system for defendants and victims, increases public safety, and reduces detentions and recidivism.”

The committee is asking for the KC community to provide feedback on the CRC proposal. They are looking for citizens’ perspectives on the size, financing and location of the center as well as the “ratio of mental health to detention beds.”

There are six community engagement sessions currently scheduled, one in each district.

First District: Wednesday, December 6th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Staley Farms Golf Club, 10310 N. Olive Avenue.

Second District: Thursday, December 7th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. 5340 Choteau Trafficway.

Third District: Monday, December 11th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Gregg Klice Community Center, 1600 E. 17th Terrace.

Fourth District: Tuesday, November 28th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Garrison Community Center, 1124 E. 5th Street.

Fifth District: Thursday, November 30th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd Street.

Sixth District: Monday, December 4th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th Street

You can also provide feedback on the proposal or sign up for updates online at kcmo.gov.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.