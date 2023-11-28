Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KC man sentenced for distributing child pornography

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 37-year-old man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for distributing child pornography over the internet.

Daniel Street, of Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 16 years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to distributing child pornography over the internet.

Street was also sentenced by the court Tuesday to spend the rest of his life on supervised release once he leaves prison.

According to court documents, Street admitted to possessing a MEGA account, a cloud storage and file-hosting service that was used to distribute thousands of videos of child pornography.

He was caught after sending links to his account to undercover FBI employees on three occasions in 2022. In February, he sent a link to an employee in the Oklahoma City division of the FBI.

He also sent links to FBI employees in the Jacksonville and San Francisco divisions using the Kik application.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Police investigating death of boy under the age of twelve in downtown Kansas City
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Street-racing crash leaves 2 dead, bus stop destroyed late Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

Latest News

KCPD police presence in the 4900 block of Heritage Avenue.
KCPD reports one man dead after shooting homicide in east Kansas City
30-year-old Andrew Young was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for a fatal June 2022...
KC man sentenced to 25 years for fatal June 2022 shooting
EKG
Upcoming holidays include 3 deadliest days to suffer heart attacks
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than 15,000 local...
Help support The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program