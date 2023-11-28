KC man sentenced for distributing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 37-year-old man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for distributing child pornography over the internet.

Daniel Street, of Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 16 years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to distributing child pornography over the internet.

Street was also sentenced by the court Tuesday to spend the rest of his life on supervised release once he leaves prison.

According to court documents, Street admitted to possessing a MEGA account, a cloud storage and file-hosting service that was used to distribute thousands of videos of child pornography.

He was caught after sending links to his account to undercover FBI employees on three occasions in 2022. In February, he sent a link to an employee in the Oklahoma City division of the FBI.

He also sent links to FBI employees in the Jacksonville and San Francisco divisions using the Kik application.

