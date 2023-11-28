KC man sentenced to 25 years for fatal June 2022 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County judge sentenced 30-year-old Andrew Young to 25 years in state prison following a fatal shooting in June 2022.

Young pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Along with killing a man in a shooting in the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace on June 1, 2022, Young also wounded a woman.

According to court records, a woman victim told police she was struck by gunfire after officers found a man dead inside a residence in that area. The woman told KCPD the man who was killed had been involved in a car deal with a man who arrived at the home and fired shots at both, hurting the woman and killing the man.

The woman told police that Bradham was talking to someone about purchasing a tan 2004 Mazda Protégé for $450. As the seller, Young went to Bradham’s residence. He got himself a bottle of beer from the fridge, drank it, and threw it in the trash.

Young told Bradham that the Mazda had broken down on a road. So, Young and Bradham left the residence together.

When they got back, Bradham got out his wallet to give him gas money and Young pulled a gun out of his waistband. “Give me the money,” Young said.

At that point, Young fired shots that struck both victims. He then fled the scene.

A police analyst used social media from Bradham’s phone to show he was indeed potentially buying a vehicle from Young.

Police did find two beer bottles in the kitchen; one on a table and one in the trash. Police established that DNA from Young was found on one of the beer bottles.

Young was sentenced to 22 years for the murder and assault convictions and three more years for the armed criminal action convictions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.