KC Current brews up new plans ahead of stadium opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current announces another local company will be a part of the team’s future when CPKC Stadium opens next year.

Martin City Brewing Company is the latest Kansas City-based company to announce its move into the stadium.

The local chain is known for its beer and pizza. That’s exactly what the KC Current said the brewer will offer fans.

Martin City Brewing Company says it brews about 10,000 barrels of beer every year.

“Martin City Brewing Company is a fantastic addition to our incredible culinary experience at CPKC stadium,” Jocelyn Monroe, Kansas City Current Vice President of Marketing, said. “Enjoying pizza and beer is a classic gameday experience, and we are thrilled to have another favorite Kansas City restaurant as a partner.”

Martin City Brewing Company will be located mid-pitch on the east side of CPKC Stadium.

“Our idea to pair bigger, bolder, ‘Kansas Citier’ beers with the perfect pizzas was a hit because people around here know authentic when they taste it,” Matt Moore, Martin City Brewing Company owner, said. “It’s why we’re so proud to partner with the big, bold, authentic vision of the KC Current for CPKC Stadium — we’re the perfect fit for each other.”

CPKC Stadium is the first soccer stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team. In all aspects of the fan experience, CPKC Stadium will have a focus on inclusivity and sustainability, providing an entertaining and modern atmosphere for fans that develops a passion and loyalty for KC Current and the stadium.

