Kansas City high school detained student after report of gun

Police respond to a stabbing at Schlagle High School on Tuesday morning, Nov. 9, 2021.
Police respond to a stabbing at Schlagle High School on Tuesday morning, Nov. 9, 2021.(Courtesy: KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, School District is investigating after they say a student brought a gun to school Monday.

According to the district, a student told administrators at Schlagle High School that a classmate had a firearm at school.

The school went into “secure” status and security located the student inside the school. District police officers detained the student in a secure area of the building.

The district says the incident remains under investigation.

