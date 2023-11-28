Kansas City high school detained student after report of gun

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, School District is investigating after they say a student brought a gun to school Monday.

According to the district, a student told administrators at Schlagle High School that a classmate had a firearm at school.

The school went into “secure” status and security located the student inside the school. District police officers detained the student in a secure area of the building.

The district says the incident remains under investigation.

