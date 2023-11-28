‘I’ve heard you loud and clear’: Kansas governor pauses production of new license plate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After some resounding backlash on social media over the new design for Kansas license plates, the Sunflower State’s governor is going back to Square One.

The public will have a say over a final design.

“I’ve heard you loud and clear,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate.”

Kelly’s office stated that Kansans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite design in the future.

“One of the challenges of designing a license plate is meeting the primary reason license plates exist: to be clear and easy to read,” a release from her office stated.

Options on designs to be considered will be shared at a later date.

The license plate design will follow the guidelines listed below:

License plate numbers will be seven (7) digits.

Any phrase, motto, or slogan must be placed at the bottom of the license plate.

Any graphic must be placed on the right or left side of the license plate number.

Graphics must not resemble letters, numbers, or special characters in a way that would interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

Background design must not interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

The license plate must have a light background behind the license plate number, and the license plate number must be black.

