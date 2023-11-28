Aging & Style
‘It was great’: KCI travelers pleased with first Thanksgiving travel experience at new terminal

By Nydja Hood
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As travelers headed home from the Thanksgiving holiday, KCTV5 caught up with travelers who flew out of the new Kansas City International Airport for the first time.

KCI reports 343,610 passengers flew in and out of the airport from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26. Tuesday is the last day of the Thanksgiving travel season. Travelers told KCTV5 they’ve been pleased with their travel experience this year with little to no wait times at TSA and few delays.

“No delays, which is amazing. Last time we got delayed for like four or five hours. Not to here but to another place so this was really nice, easy flying,” said traveler Diane Sandoval.

“I didn’t have a wait. I did the pre-check thing and I went straight on through, the only thing I waited on was to board the plane, other than that nothing,” said traveler Wednesday Grady.

KCI is providing an update this week to city council. In that update they’ll discuss lessons learned from the Thanksgiving travel period and plans to prepare for Christmas.

“It was good. We came on Thursday, Thanksgiving day. I think we missed most of the crowds but we had a really good flight,” said traveler Barbara Long.

“It was great. The lines weren’t bad. Usually TSA even at Seattle could be really bad but no I think it’s been pretty good,” said traveler Garfield Anthony Sandoval.

The Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee meeting is happening Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the council chambers.

