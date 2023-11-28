Aging & Style
Help support The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Help The Salvation Army this holiday season by supporting The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

Recognizing that every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas, The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than 15,000 local children in need each year during the holidays.

Once a child is accepted as an Angel, donors like you can shop for their Christmas wish list. Simply pick a tag off the Angel Tree located inside your local Walmart store or Sam’s Club, shop for your Angel and drop off the gifts. Once the gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them to families in need for Christmas morning.

For more information, click here.

