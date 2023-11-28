Hardman says he’ll return in regular season following successful surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve due to a thumb injury on Saturday.

But Monday, Hardman tweeted that he’d had successful surgery and is planning on a return during the 2023 regular season.

“Surgery was successful,” he wrote with a prayer hands emoji attached. “I’ll be back regular season tho lol (sic),” he continued on social media.

Surgery was successful 🙏🏾 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 27, 2023

The Chiefs swapped late-round draft picks with the New York Jets in October to bring Hardman back to Kansas City after letting him leave in free agency during the off-season.

Hardman injured his thumb during the first half of Kansas City’s Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Hardman out due to the thumb injury and wide receiver Kadarius Toney inactive due to an ankle and hip injury, rookie wideout Rashee Rice recorded an 8-catch, 107-yard game.

Rice’s 100-yard performance was the first 100-yard receiving performance from a Chiefs wide receiver since Marquez Valdes-Scantling had one in the AFC Championship Game. It was also the first 100-yard performance for a Chiefs wide receiver in the regular season since Juju Smith-Schuster reached that mark in Week 7 of last season.

Hardman is eligible to return from injured reserve following Kansas City’s Week 15 game against the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.