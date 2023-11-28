Aging & Style
Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BENICIA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in California say a woman driving an allegedly stolen car was arrested after her handwritten license plate caught an officer’s attention.

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling about 1 a.m. Friday when he saw “this beautifully handwritten license plate.” A check showed the car had been reported stolen out of Alameda.

“Just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current.”

Police say the car’s driver, 38-year-old Angel Bolton, was arrested and booked without incident. She faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

