FORECAST: Temperatures top out in the low 40s Tuesday with a warm up mid-week

Temperatures top out in the low 40s Tuesday with a warm up mid-week
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over the next several days we will have calm conditions until Thursday afternoon when our next storm system could bring rain showers and colder temperatures behind the front. Right now, it looks like areas to the far north and west will miss out on the rain showers as the low-pressure tracks far south and east pulling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers will move into the area by the afternoon hours and spread eastward throughout the overnight hours and into early Friday morning. Accumulation amounts will be higher the further south and east you go with a range from 0-0.75 inches. The same front will drop temperatures to the low 40s by Friday. By the weekend the temperatures rebound nicely with a slim chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

