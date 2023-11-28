FIRST WARN FORECAST: Subtle warming continues through midweek

We have to get through another frigid morning as temperatures bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s by daybreak on Tuesday. After that we should be feeling the effects of a warming trend, especially by the afternoon with highs back in the low to mid-40s. Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s before our next storm system arrives. This next system will bring rain back to the area especially for those along and south of I-70.

We could have some measurable rainfall up towards the airport, but look for drier conditions the farther north you live. After this system exits it will be cooler Friday afternoon as highs top out in the upper 30s to low 40s. The weekend also features a few chances of rain, but it doesn’t look to be a washout just yet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.