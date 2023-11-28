Aging & Style
Excelsior Springs Police release video of mobile home pursuit

Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...
Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving night.(Excelsior Springs Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not often police pursue an oversized load. But on Thanksgiving night, police in Excelsior Springs did.

On Tuesday, Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage of an attempted traffic stop.

Police said they attempted to pull over a vehicle. When it failed to stop, police pursued a truck pulling a mobile home.

“We have had many inquiries about the incident, so we would like to take this chance to provide some footage of that evening,” Excelsior Springs Police wrote on Facebook.

Video voiced over by Sgt. Craven discusses the pursuit of a driver who had been “traveling all over the roadway.”

Officers attempted and failed to use stop sticks, but eventually were able to stop the man and take him into custody.

You can watch the video here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

