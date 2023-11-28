Early morning victim found inside Kansas City residence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The call came in just after 12:30 Tuesday morning, calls of shots fired at a home in Kansas City.

When police arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds, dead inside.

It happened at 19th Street and Park Tower Drive.

Police said no person of interest is yet in custody.

Kansas City Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

