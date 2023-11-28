Court documents: Stray bullet in Oak Park Mall shooting struck food court chair

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - An affidavit detailing the events leading up to and during the Oak Park Mall shooting on Nov. 12 revealed how close the incident came to resulting in injuries.

The shooting happened after a suspected shoplifter, 19-year-old Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz, grabbed an undercover officer’s gun and fired a gunshot.

Court documents KCTV5 obtained Monday revealed that Gonzalez-Munoz was engaged by two plain-clothed Overland Park Police officers who identified themselves as law enforcement before making contact with the suspected shoplifter.

In a struggle on the Oak Park Mall food court floor, Gonzalez-Munoz removed a Sergeant’s weapon from its holster and shot it once.

“This expended round was later located in the leg of a chair within the food court,” court documents read.

Surveillance footage from the mall later determined that a 5-to-7-year-old girl had been sitting in that chair only nine seconds prior to the gunshot.

“Officers are working on identifying this child,” the document said.

After escaping the officers, Gonzalez-Munoz was later taken to the ground in a mall entryway. The affidavit said Gonzalez-Munoz also had a gun on him at the time that fell out of its holster and was later recovered by officers.

One officer claimed Gonzalez-Munoz bit him in the shoulder over his clothing during the struggle, which lasted over five minutes.

Police said the stolen merchandise from Gonzalez-Munoz and a second suspect consisted of $477.50 of Polo-branded clothing.

Gonzalez-Munoz was charged Nov. 14 with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, aggravated endangerment of a child, battery on a law enforcement officer, endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon, theft and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

A judge set his bond at $1 million during a court appearance on Nov. 14.

