Christmas tree farmers say lower rainfall totals lead to fewer trees ready for harvest

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - If you don’t want to be the house without a Christmas tree this holiday season, you might want to get out and find one now. Especially if you want a real Christmas tree. because we’ve learned some local farms are already selling out.

It’s a combination of things, but one big reason for this shortage is the drier weather we’ve had all year. At Pumpkins and Pines Farm in Pleasant Hill, the Haffner family is already down to five reserved Christmas Trees to be picked up by customers before this season’s harvest is done for them.

“Right now we are closed for the 2023 Christmas season,” owner Mike Haffner told KCTV.

In just eight days, he and his team sold more than 2100 Christmas trees, which was all he had available ready to be chopped down. All over the nation, he says farmers are experiencing similar shortages.

“A lot of the growers did not get a whole lot of growth, especially in those crucial months in May and June,” Haffner explained. “When those trees need to be growing, they weren’t receiving enough moisture. I also do some business with a grower up in Michigan, he experienced the same thing.”

This year Haffner is downsizing his Christmas tree business to pursue new opportunities. This is another trend he sees creating a shortage as more growers leave the industry.

“What happened in 2008, a lot of folks got out and haven’t got back in. I can tell you it’s extremely difficult to get a contract right now to have Fraser Firs shipped,” Haffner added.

In Lenexa, George Hess estimates he has about 50 trees left as of Monday on his farm that are in the proper stage to be sold off.

“This year I lost somewhere in the 20-30 seedlings that didn’t make it through the summer,” Hess stated.

Because Christmas trees take several years to grow to the ideal height for customers, Hess believes this shortage could drag on for years.

“When you compound the fact it takes 8-10 years to grow trees, that means 8-10 years from now there will be that many fewer trees to harvest,” Hess continued.

According to the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association, the most common Christmas tree grown in Kansas you’re likely to find is the Scotch Pine. Even after being chopped down, Christmas trees still need about a gallon of water a day to stay healthy.

