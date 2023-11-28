Chiefs promote former K-State corner from practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another local product has been promoted to the Chiefs active roster.

After the Kansas City Chiefs moved wide receiver Mecole Hardman to injured reserve on Saturday, an open spot was available on the Chiefs active roster.

That spot has now been filled. According to the NFL’s league transaction wire, former Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe has been promoted to Kansas City’s 53-man roster.

Boye-Doe signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 24-year-old who grew up in Lawrence and attended Lawrence High School was an All-Big 12 honorable mention during the 2022 season, helping K-State win the Big 12 Championship and make a Sugar Bowl appearance.

Hardman is eligible to return from the injured reserve following Kansas City’s Week 15 game against the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.