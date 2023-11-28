Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Chiefs promote former K-State corner from practice squad

FILE: Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe runs a sprint during the NCAA college football...
FILE: Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe runs a sprint during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Manhattan, Kan., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another local product has been promoted to the Chiefs active roster.

After the Kansas City Chiefs moved wide receiver Mecole Hardman to injured reserve on Saturday, an open spot was available on the Chiefs active roster.

That spot has now been filled. According to the NFL’s league transaction wire, former Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe has been promoted to Kansas City’s 53-man roster.

Boye-Doe signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: AFC’s race for the No. 1 seed is tight with 4 division leaders earning Week 12 wins

The 24-year-old who grew up in Lawrence and attended Lawrence High School was an All-Big 12 honorable mention during the 2022 season, helping K-State win the Big 12 Championship and make a Sugar Bowl appearance.

Hardman is eligible to return from the injured reserve following Kansas City’s Week 15 game against the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Police investigating death of boy under the age of twelve in downtown Kansas City
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Street-racing crash leaves 2 dead, bus stop destroyed late Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

Latest News

Melissa Etheridge coming to Cincinnati’s Taft Theatre!
Melissa Etheridge has a new song about the Chiefs. Watch the video here.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) celebrates a punt return against the...
Hardman says he’ll return in regular season following successful surgery
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after an NFL football game...
AFC’s race for the No. 1 seed is tight with 4 division leaders earning Week 12 wins
Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered