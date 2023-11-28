Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Police investigating death of boy under the age of twelve in downtown Kansas City
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Street-racing crash leaves 2 dead, bus stop destroyed late Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered
FILE — A 63-year-old man died Sunday morning after he was involved in a three-car crash in...
Three-car crash leaves 63-year-old Independence man dead, 4 others seriously injured