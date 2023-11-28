Bishop Sullivan Center’s One City Café need assistance for Giving Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are plenty of opportunities to help organizations this Giving Tuesday, including the Bishop Sullivan Center looking for help to restock shelves, offer weekday meals, and add a new oven inside the One City Café.

Chef Sataurius Sanders said, “We see come through the door families, kids, just people around the neighborhoods.”

Bishop Sullivan Center is joining the “food fight” to help fight food insecurity in Kansas City with a goal to raise $40,000 to directly support their food insecurity programs. Some of the funds will go towards the oven repair because they are just one repair call away from not being able to serve the people who need it.

“Essentially, we’d be trying to feed the community with one hand tied behind our back,” said the Operations Manager at the Troost Avenue location Nathan Crispin. “Our chef is amazing, he does a really great job juggling stuff, but we want to make sure he has all the tools that he needs in order to properly feed everyone.”

They serve more than 4,000 meals each month, providing more than 750 families in our community with supplemental groceries, and the community relies entirely on a staff of 15 and more than 500 monthly volunteers. Across Jackson County alone, 94,040 people are food insecure which is 1 in 10 people who lack access to enough food for a healthy, active life, according to BSC.

Bishop Sullivan Center serves people through its two food pantries at 6435 Truman Road and 3936 Troost Ave.

The cost of providing this extra level of help is going up. It is up 13.5% over this time last year, according to BSC.

“Sometimes we’ll be in the middle of prepping and getting ready to serve a meal and the oven will stop working, and just because equipment stops doesn’t mean people stop coming here in need and they still need to eat,” said Sanders.

The donations can be used for a variety of things, not just one item at the grocery store as well. BSC asks people to donate money to them personally so they can find the deals out there to help their operations.

“If you go to Sam’s Club or Costco, you may get more for that same amount. We can stretch that even further. We can get that at maybe 85 cents rather than $3,” said Crispin.

A lunch and dinner filled with proteins, starches, soups, and veggies could all be limited even more without help from the community.

“All it takes is for one meal to be missed, and then someone has a bad day,” said Sanders. “So, it’s super important to me that we make sure that when people walk through the door -- they’re greeted, they feel comfortable, and it gives me an opportunity to not only share my food but make a connection with those who come in.”

