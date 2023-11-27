Three-car crash leaves 63-year-old Independence man dead, 4 others seriously injured
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement identified a man who died in a car crash Sunday morning in rural Jackson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2012 Nissan Juke failed to yield to a 2019 GMC Savana 3500 on Missouri Route 7 at the Missouri Route 150 East junction at 9:15 a.m.
The GMC then struck the front of a 2013 Subaru Outback and overturned.
The driver of the Savana, 63-year-old Mark Fields of Independence, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Nissan driver, as well as the driver and two passengers of the Subaru, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
