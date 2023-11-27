Street-racing crash leaves 2 dead, bus stop destroyed late Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people died Sunday night as a result of a street-racing crash, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., Kansas City police responded to calls of a two-car crash at East 55th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said a grey BMW was traveling west on 55th Street through the intersection of Prospect Avenue when a silver Lincoln MKX was traveling northbound on Prospect, racing a light-colored Jeep at a high rate of speed.

The northbound vehicles ran the red light and the Lincoln crashed into the BMW.

The force of the impact threw the BMW off the road, striking and subsequently demolishing the KCATA bus stop on the northwest corner.

The driver of the BMW was wearing his seatbelt, but it failed to hold and he was thrown from the car, dying on impact.

The driver of the Lincoln was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Impairment is under investigation for the Lincoln driver. The Jeep continued northbound at a high rate of speed.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.