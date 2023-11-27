Aging & Style
St. Joseph native, Benedictine alum takes over as Panthers interim head coach

FILE: Chris Tabor is taking over as the Panthers interim head coach after Carolina fired head...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second NFL head coach firing of the 2023 season has led a local Kansas City-area man into an interim head coaching gig.

St. Joseph native and Benedictine College alum Chris Tabor is taking over as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers after first-year Panthers head coach Frank Reich was relieved of his duties Monday morning.

The Panthers lost to the Tennessee Titans, 17-10, to fall to 1-10 in 2023, leading owner David Tepper to fire Reich less than a year into his tenure in Charlotte.

Reich’s firing leads special teams coordinator Chris Tabor into the interim head coaching job.

The 52-year-old St. Joseph native began his coaching career in 1993 as an assistant coach at Benton High School and made stops as the running backs coach at Hutchinson Community College, offensive coordinator at Central Methodist and offensive assistant at Mizzou before other collegiate gigs landed him in the NFL.

He began his NFL journey as the assistant special teams coach of the Chicago Bears in 2008 and has spent time with the Bears, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers during his time in the NFL.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tabor and offensive assistant Jim Caldwell later made the decision to fire quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

