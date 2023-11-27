Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Police investigating downtown Kansas City homicide

The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have blocked off an intersection in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, as they investigate a homicide.

The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was closed while the scene remained active.

Police are expected to provide additional details about 1:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ALSO READ: Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling...
Midday weather update: first snowfall of the season moves out, icy roads move in
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
16-year-old victim identified in single homicide near Park Avenue
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Meet you there? Enchant Christmas opens for its first year in Kansas City
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Park University Women’s Volleyball team heading to Iowa for National Championship
Park University Women’s Volleyball team headed to National Championship
Park University Women’s Volleyball team headed to National Championship
Park University Women’s Volleyball team headed to National Championship
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered
FILE — Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged with one count of attempting to produce child pornography.
FBI asks public for more information on pediatric doctor charged with producing child porn