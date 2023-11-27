Police investigating downtown Kansas City homicide
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have blocked off an intersection in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, as they investigate a homicide.
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was closed while the scene remained active.
Police are expected to provide additional details about 1:45 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
