Police investigating downtown Kansas City homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have blocked off an intersection in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, as they investigate a homicide.

The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was closed while the scene remained active.

Police are expected to provide additional details about 1:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.