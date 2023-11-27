Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Police investigating death of a boy in downtown Kansas City

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have asked the public for help in obtaining information on the death of a child in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a boy under 12 years of age died from bodily trauma.

The child’s body was found on the ground in the area of 10th Street and Grand Avenue. The section of downtown remained closed while the scene remained active.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 immediately or the Kansas City Police Department tipline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ: Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
As the first snowstorm of the year moves its way out, some areas of Kansas City are feeling...
Midday weather update: first snowfall of the season moves out, icy roads move in
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
16-year-old victim identified in single homicide near Park Avenue
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Meet you there? Enchant Christmas opens for its first year in Kansas City
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Street-racing crash leaves 2 dead, bus stop destroyed late Sunday

Latest News

“I saw a few yesterday... it blows my mind. Crazy how much risk people take on just to be...
It’s not just unsafe, it’s illegal: Trooper weighs in on clearing snow off every car window
Kansas City Police Department says child died from bodily trauma in downtown KC
The Kansas City Police Department stated a child died from bodily trauma
Park University Women’s Volleyball team heading to Iowa for National Championship
Park University Women’s Volleyball team headed to National Championship
Park University Women’s Volleyball team headed to National Championship
Park University Women’s Volleyball team headed to National Championship