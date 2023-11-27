Police investigating death of a boy in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have asked the public for help in obtaining information on the death of a child in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a boy under 12 years of age died from bodily trauma.

The child’s body was found on the ground in the area of 10th Street and Grand Avenue. The section of downtown remained closed while the scene remained active.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 immediately or the Kansas City Police Department tipline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.