Police investigating death of boy under the age of twelve in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have asked the public for help in obtaining information on the death of a child in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a boy under 12 years of age died from bodily trauma.

The child’s body was found on the ground in an alley near 10th Street and Grand Boulevard around 10 a.m. on Monday. The section of downtown remained closed while the scene remained active.

Capt. Corey Carlisle with KCPD told KCTV5 that no one had been taken into custody and that there was no reason to believe there was an immediate risk to the public.

The boy’s death has not been ruled a homicide, it is currently considered a death investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 immediately or the Kansas City Police Department tipline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as additional details are released.

