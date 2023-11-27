Park University Women’s Volleyball team headed to National Championship

PARKVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Park University women’s volleyball team is heading back to the final site of the National Championship Tournament for the 11th straight year.

The bags are packed, the bus is filled, and the Pirates are heading north to Sioux City, Iowa.

“It’s indescribable, is what it is,” said 5th-year Senior Malaina Hensley.

The Pirates are on a 27-match win streak spanning all the way back to September 8. The hopes of adding another trophy are just a few more matches away with pool play matches starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against Mount Vernon Nazarene (OH).

“The bus rides are usually fun, we make fun of each other. We make jokes, sometimes we all sleep, idk it’ll be fun either way,” said Hensley.

A bittersweet moment for the seniors.

“It’s been an amazing time here. I’m happy I chose here, I’m happy I got to meet the people I got to meet, it’s good but it’s also sad,” she said before getting on the bus.

5th-year Senior Isabela Ribeiro said, “This team is great, coach has been doing a great job, and everyone is doing a really great job.”

Park and Columbia College (MO) are among only four teams in the entire NAIA final site field that have won a national championship previously.

The Pirates look to rebound from a national quarterfinal loss last year after losing in the national title match in 2021. While Park is the only Kansas City region school to advance to Sioux City, two other schools from Missouri have also advanced – Columbia and No. 8 Missouri Baptist University (26-6).

“There’s no other team I’d rather be on the court with and share my last game. I’m getting emotional, I’m sorry. But I’m happy to be here, grateful that I got to share all these moments with everyone, and very excited to see what this team is going to do this week,” said Ribeiro.

