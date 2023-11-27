Aging & Style
Local youth KC football team needs funding for nationals

By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local youth football team recently learned that they qualify to compete in the national championship. However, the team has one problem, they have no way of getting there.

Dynasty 11U football team recently celebrated winning the Midwest regional championship against the West United Gators.

The national tournament will be held in Panama City, Florida and the team is asking for the community’s help to get there.

Dynasty 11U is the only little league football team in Missouri to qualify for United Tykes Nationals. The coach’s believe this is an important opportunity for the team to gain exposure.

“To give these boys an opportunity to see what’s out there, outside of Kansas City,” head coach Maurice Woodard said.

This team was able to achieve qualifying for last year’s nationals tournament and brought home 2nd place.

For companies that wish to donate or even sponsor this winning team, an offer of jersey representation is available.

Donations and sponsors are accepted. Sponsor company logos will be placed on uniforms, website and social media platforms.

Dynasty 11U gofundme page

The national tournament is scheduled for Dec. 5 to Dec. 11. Dynasty 11U football team has a GoFundMe page for those that wish to help send this team to compete.

A local little league team qualifies for nationals however, need help in providing the funds to...
