KCFD investigates a barn fire in north KC

By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department are investigating a barn fire in the northland near north Platte Purchase.

Initially, it was reported that a small plane was involved in the fire, however, firefighters determined that was false.

Fire crews have began a defensive fire attack plan.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

