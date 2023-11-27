KCFD investigates a barn fire in north KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department are investigating a barn fire in the northland near north Platte Purchase.

Initially, it was reported that a small plane was involved in the fire, however, firefighters determined that was false.

Fire crews have began a defensive fire attack plan.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

