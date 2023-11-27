Aging & Style
K-State’s Will Howard to enter transfer portal

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The all-time leader in passing touchdowns at Kansas State is headed to the transfer portal.

According to various reports, K-State quarterback Will Howard is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer following four seasons with the Wildcats.

Howard led the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl appearance during his junior season with K-State. In four seasons he appeared in 34 games for K-State, throwing a school-record 48 touchdowns and running for 19 more.

The Downington, Pennsylvania, native finished his career in Manhattan with 5,786 yards passing and 921 yards rushing.

Despite playing in all four seasons, Howard has one year of eligibility remaining due to one of his seasons coming during the pandemic, in which the NCAA granted a free eligibility season for.

The Wildcats finished the 2023 regular season 8-4, and await a bowl destination announcement next Sunday. K-State freshman Avery Johnson will be handed the reins of the offense and presumably will get the start during whatever bowl game Chris Klieman’s team plays in after third-string quarterback Jake Rubley also announced his intentions to enter the portal on Monday.

K-State lost 42-35 to Iowa State on Saturday and Howard slammed his helmet following his final incomplete pass of the game.

K-State running back Treshaun Ward and walk-on wide receiver Shane Porter also entered the portal Monday.

