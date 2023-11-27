It’s not just unsafe, it’s illegal: Trooper weighs in on clearing snow off every car window

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City area just had its first snowfall of the winter season, and with that comes the disappointment of pulling out the ice scraper again. As tedious as it may be, it’s both a safe and necessary choice to clean the snow off every window of your car.

In a Reddit post, one frustrated KC driver shared a photo of a car driving through town with its rear windows and back windshield fully obstructed by snow.

“I struggle to understand how people think [it’s] safe to drive like this,” the driver wrote in their caption. “This guy almost hit 4 cars on 135th street in OP trying to change lanes- he can’t see beside or behind.”

The comment section overwhelmingly agreed.

“Had my windshield cracked and almost crashed on 435 back in 2019 from a huge chunk of ice that flew off from a car like this. Always clean snow off your hood, top of car, and bumpers please!!” one user responded.

“I saw a few yesterday... it blows my mind. Crazy how much risk people take on just to be lazy,” another said.

The law agrees, too. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jodi took to X with a similar sentiment, saying “On these frosty mornings, and during inclement weather, be sure to clear ALL windows before leaving the driveway.... It is unsafe and illegal to drive with windows obstructed.”

She also cited Kansas law 8-1741, which is in regard to windshields and windshield wipers. It says that:

(a) No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster or other nontransparent material upon the front windshield, side wings or side or rear windows of such vehicle which substantially obstructs, obscures or impairs the driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway.

(b) No person shall drive any motor vehicle with a damaged front windshield or side or rear windows which substantially obstructs the driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway.

(c) The windshield on every motor vehicle shall be equipped with a device for cleaning rain, snow or other moisture from the windshield, which device shall be so constructed as to be controlled or operated by the driver of the vehicle.

(d) Every windshield wiper upon a motor vehicle shall be maintained in good working order.

Missouri does not uphold a similar law, but it does state in law 307.020 that “[Headlights] shall also be required any time the weather conditions require usage of the motor vehicle’s windshield wipers to operate the vehicle in a careful and prudent manner as defined in section 304.012.”

304.012 outlines a driver’s obligation to drive in a way that does not endanger others and exercises the highest degree of care. It is unclear if drivers could be cited for breaking this rule by not clearing snow off all their windows.

Nevertheless, even if time is tight, it’s incredibly important to take the extra minute or two that is necessary to have a clear line of sight in all directions. It could save more than just a traffic citation- it could save an unnecessary crash, another driver’s broken windshield, or even a life lost due to negligence.

