‘How lovely are your branches’: Tips for the best Christmas tree & keeping it fresh

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’ve got a traditional tree for the Christmas season, you might need some tips on how to care for it even past the holiday.

Here are a few tips and tricks on how to take care of your Christmas tree.

The first important rule to know in regard to Christmas trees is that no matter how much care is provided, the tree will shed its needles. Some more than others but, choosing the right tree for your home is the first step.

The most common tree species in the area are White Pine, Scotch and Fraser. Look for soft and flexible branches when trying to find a freshly cut tree.

Gently pull on a branch to see how easily tree needles fall off; fewer needles will determine how fresh the tree is.

Once you’ve chosen the perfect tree, the next step is the perfect location. Choosing the best location in your home is essential to how well you’re able to care for your tree.

Another concern is keeping your tree away from heat sources to prevent fire hazards and keeping the tree from drying out.

Most trees can survive safely in a home for over four weeks when cared for properly.

Trees need water to stay healthy and fresh. However, before adding water, a big help is trimming the truck before setting up your tree.

The next and perhaps the most important step is watering your tree. Trees drink a lot of water, and it is important to use the correct ingredients to keep them long-lasting and fresh.

Most common items such as corn syrup, bleach, Epsom salt and hot water are used to keep trees hydrated.

